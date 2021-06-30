June 28, 2021
Cottage Grove, WI - Mark Krummen, age 61, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
