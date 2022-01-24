June 9, 1933 - January 15, 2022
Jefferson, WI - MARK RAYMOND LANDOWSKI, 88, passed away on January15, 2022, at Jefferson Memory Care. Mark was born on June 9, 1933, near Grafton, North Dakota, son of the late Anton and Florence (Beischel) Landowski. Mark's father, Anton, died when Mark was just 11 1⁄2 months old, and so, in January 1936, Mark's mother moved the family to her hometown of Jefferson, Wisconsin where the Beischels had lived since 1848. While attending high school in Jefferson, Mark met Shirley M. Tessman, the love of his life, who he married on February 14, 1953, in Fort Atkinson, WI.
While growing up, Mark attended elementary schools in Johnson Creek and Madison, WI. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951. Early in his career, he worked for the Jefferson County Highway Department, Moe Brothers, and Klug and Sons Construction. Thereafter, he owned and operated Mark Landowski Drywall from 1956 until his retirement in 1995. In the mid-1980's, he and Shirley also owned and operated Stuff n' Such, an antique store in Jefferson.
Family was everything to Mark. He enjoyed family vacations in the Kingswood station wagon, Sunday morning car rides with Shirley, summer croquet on the lawn with his kids and grandchildren, large family gatherings on the holidays, and hunting with his brothers, nephews, and son. Mark also enjoyed classic cars, antiques, and country western music. He loved playing his harmonica at home, on trips with Shirley, at hunting camp, and for the staff at Jefferson Memory Care. Mark had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially feral cats, and he enjoyed watching the annual WIAA state basketball tournaments.
Mark was a talented tradesman and loved to build things. In 1986, he helped his son, Tom, and nephew, Joe Landowski, build a beautiful cabin in the Northwoods near City Point, WI where family and friends still gather to hunt, relax, and have fun.
Mark is survived by his wife Shirley of Fort Atkinson, son Thomas (Carla)Landowski of Appleton, daughters, Teresa Landowski of Fort Atkinson, Karen (David) Yerges of Imbler, OR, Jane (John) Truckenbrod of Wayzata, MN and Mary Jane Landowski of Appleton; nine grandchildren, Heather (Jamie) Gadberry of Fort Atkinson, Lauren (Jason) Penn of Roswell, NM, Mark (Shayla) Yerges of La Grande, OR, Clare (Jack Barnes) Truckenbrod of Deephaven, MN, Grace Truckenbrod of Wayzata, Truman (Lauren) Landowski of Greendale, NinaLandowski of Appleton, Sophie Plzak of Madison and Zoe Plzak of Appleton; and four great grandchildren, James, Kjersti, and Laila Gadberry of Fort Atkinson, and Tinsley Landowski of Greendale. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Shannon of West Bend and brother-in-law Dewey Latsch of Lake Mills, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law Larry Yerges, two sisters, Mary Elgas and Ruth Nelson, four brothers, Howard, Stafford, Maynard, Jeremiah and parents-in-law Paul and Florence Tessman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. The burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be immediately prior to the funeral at the church on Tuesday from10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials in Mark's name may be directed to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.