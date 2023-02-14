Marleen May (Meyer) Bicknell

November 24, 1937 - February 9, 2023 Beaver Dam, AZ - With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother and grandmother on February 9th, 2023. Marleen May Meyer was born November 24, 1937 in Watertown WI to the late Edward and Myrtle Meyer of Grelton WI. She passed away peacefully at her home in Beaver Dam, AZ. She was in her 85th year. Marleen graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1955. She was married to her beloved Vern and lived for 20 years in Fort Atkinson, WI. After retirement they moved to Mesquite NV before settling in Beaver Dam, AZ, where they still presently reside. Over the past 20 years Marleen and Vern have shared countless wonderful memories with their Arizona friends and dedicated neighbors who became their second family.Marleen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards (and keeping a running score of wins and losses against Vern.) She had been an avid reader and loved listening to music (she dug the blues). Over the years she and Vern cheered on their favorite NFL teams and NASCAR drivers, as well as spent several summers camping and boating on the big lakes and rivers of Wisconsin with the Black Hawk Boat Club. Marleen had a contagious laugh, and was known for her witty and dry sense of humor. She could be brutally honest and not afraid to speak her mind. We always knew we could count on her honest opinions. Marleen enjoyed working for JC Penney’s catalog department in Fort Atkinson from the early 1970s and later retired from a subsequent position at the Bank of Fort Atkinson circa 1995. Marleen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Myrtle (Smillie) Meyer. Siblings: Mary, Susan, Ed (Jr) and Jennie Meyer, and her grandson-in-law, Craig Quest. Marleen is survived by her devoted husband, Vernon. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Denise (Mike) Grossman, Waterloo, WI. Sally (Steven Marquart) Jahnke, Julie (Dan) Eighmy, Fort Atkinson, WI. Brenda Hirsch, Winterhaven, CA. Wendy Hinkforth, Jefferson, WI. son, Ricky (Stacy Murray) Bicknell, Elkhorn, WI and one sister, Sherry (Peter) Shuttleworth, Naples, FL. She is further survived by her dearly loved grandchildren, Mitch Grossman, Melissa Quest, Dustin Jahnke, Tiffani Jahnke, Paulie Kristapovich, Cody Hartt, Eddie Meyer, Karissa Bicknell, Mitchell Walling, Heather Walling, and Josh Kimbro plus 9 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Marleen’s Life will be arranged later and held at a future date.
Trending Now
-
Palermo's adds pizza-making plant in Jefferson
-
Cambridge couple rebrands The Sports Page Bar & Grill into Cash & Olives Pub
-
Fort Atkinson woman faces prison after 7th OWI conviction
-
Jefferson's expansion of north business park continuing
-
Fort Atkinson residents show concern over potential N. Fourth Street closure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.