Marlene A. Ells, 77, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Black Hawk Senior Residence.
Marlene was born on Nov. 11, 1942, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Wilbert and Ida (Yaeggi) Ells.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1962.
Marlene is survived by her son, Andrew (Carrie) Ells of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jade Kuhnke of Fort Atkinson, and Marley-Jo and Ian Ells, both of Jefferson; great-grandson, Jasper Kuhnke of Fort Atkinson; brother, John (Cheri) Ells of Fort Atkinson; sisters, Mary (Harvey) Draves of Beloit and Helen (James) Funk of Arkansas; and sister-in-law, Sandy Ells of Janesville.
Marlene also was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Ells; and sister, Janet (Peter) Saldana.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
