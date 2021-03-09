September 7, 1934 - March 7, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Marlene A. Radtke, 86 of Jefferson passed away March 7, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Marlene was born September 7, 1934 to Clarence and Ada (Wendorf) Bentheimer in Johnson Creek, WI. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952, and later attended college at Carthage and graduated in 1957. On June 20, 1959 Marlene married Irving Radtke in Jefferson, WI at St. Marks. The two enjoyed over 51 years of marriage together and had 2 daughters. Marlene spent over 32 years as a Kindergarten and 1st grade teacher in Beloit and later Jefferson. She was active in the AFS program and hosted 3 exchange students. Marlene was well-loved for her strong will and spitfire personality. A longtime member of St. Mark's, she served on church council and helped to pioneer numerous projects including an addition to the church. In her free time, Marlene loved to spend time outside, including gardening, trips up north, and fishing with her family. She was an excellent cook and was well known for her hospitality.
She is survived by: daughters Nancy (Richard) Prosser of Arlington Heights, IL, Margaret (Jim) Block of Elkhorn; grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Gretta and Emma; and brother Wayne (Jheri) Bentheimer of Jefferson. Marlene is also survived by a number of nieces nephews and other relatives.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Irving (2010), and brother Gerald Bentheimer.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Dr. Bryan Salminen presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00PM until the time of service at the church. Marlene will be laid to rest at 9:00AM at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson on Friday morning.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
