May 10, 1937 - December 16, 2020
Marinette, WI - Marlene Leslie, age 83, died peacefully December 16, 2020 surrounded by her children. Born May 10, 1937 to Marvin and Helen Mundt in Sheboygan WI, she graduated from High School in Fort Atkinson in 1955.
Marlene moved to Marinette in 1972 with her children. She worked at FNT Industries in Menominee MI, for 30+ years. Marlene married Steven Leslie in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marlene is survived by her children, Dan (Renee) McDermott, Kathy (Dale) Lueskow, Kelly McDermott; a sister, Susan Danielson (Charlie) of Fort Atkinson WI, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marlene is also survived by stepchildren, Perry and Jeff Leslie.
Marlene was proceeded in death by her husband, Steve; one son, Michael McDermott; and her sisters, Lori Brickner, and Barbara Prouty.
Marlene was a loving mother, as well as a funny, smart woman, who will be greatly missed.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial of Marlene's life will be held at a later date. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home of Peshtigo is assisting the family.
