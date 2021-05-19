Marlene R (Fassbender) Walser

March 12, 1946 - March 9, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Marlene R. Walser, 74, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on March 9th, 2021 at Arbor Village in Lake Geneva.
Born Marlene Ray Fassbender to the late Charles and Alice (Goold) Fassbender on March 12th, 1946.
Marlene and her husband, Bill, did everything together. They were excellent dancers, loved to go fishing and golfing together, enjoyed eating out and spending as much time with their friends and family as they could.
Marlene is survived by 1 son: Willy (Karla) Walser Jr. and two sisters: Karen (Jim) Jeske and Charlene (Kurt) Gruver. Marlene was proceeded in death by her husband of 54-year, Bill, on March 23, 2020 and one daughter Rhonda.
There will be celebration of Marlene and Bill's life on May 22, 2021 from 12:00pm till 4:00pm at the Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Marlene's family.
