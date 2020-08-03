Marsha Steinfeld, aka “Mush,” 68, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Fort Atkinson Health Care Center.
Marsha was born in Heidelberg, Germany, to Martin and Janina Steinfeld.
After years in Chicago and Miami, she returned to Wisconsin. Marsha especially was fond of her employment with Fort Memorial Hospital, having made many friends throughout the years.
Marsha’s fondest time was with her family; being an aunt and great aunt gave her the greatest joy. For those of you who knew Marsha, she left a memorable impression as an advocate for justice, her kindness to animals, and her quick wit with a hint of mischief.
To quote Maya Angelou whom she admired: “I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” That is Marsha!
She is survived by brother-in-law and sister, Anthony and Laura Honorè of Jefferson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the world.
Special thanks and with great appreciation to the health care professionals of Fort Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice for the support, expert care, untiring patience in the care of our dear Marsha. She is greatly missed.
Private services will be held.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.