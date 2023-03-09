April 23, 1980 - March 7, 2023
Jefferson, WI - Martin H. Schmitz, Jr., 42, of Jefferson, WI went to Heaven on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Martin was born on April 23, 1980 in Kenosha, WI the son of Martin and Patricia (Quinonez) Schmitz, Sr. He grew up in the Kenosha area and was a 1999 graduate of Bradford High School. Martin would later go on to earn his Associate Degree from Madison Media Institute. Martin was bright and did well in school throughout his educational years. On September 13, 2008 Martin was united in marriage to Sara Danielson in Monona, WI. God blessed Martin with 5 loving children, Kye, Vincenzo, Eleora, Martin III, and Brielle. Martin's wife Sara and his children were the light of his life, and he was a devoted husband and father. Martin will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of Mexican food (none greater than his mother's enchiladas), and his passion for board and video games. He was also a Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed rooting for the Bears on Sundays. Above all else in Martin's life was his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus. He lived his Christian faith, and his family takes great comfort in the fact that he is now in Heaven and no longer in pain.
He is survived by: his loving parents, Martin and Patricia Schmitz, Sr. of Kenosha, WI; the love of his life, Sara Schmitz of Jefferson, WI; and his 5 children, Kye, Vincenzo, Eleora, Martin III, and Brielle. He is also survived by several other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials in Martin's honor may be made to his family.
A Funeral Service to honor Martin's life will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Calvary Baptist Church of Jefferson, WI. The Rev. Randy Arbogast will officiate the funeral service. Visitation will take place from 1:00PM until the time of service at the church. Martin will be laid to rest on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00AM in Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit Olsen-gibson.com
