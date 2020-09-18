JEFFERSON — Marvel E. Thom, 86 of Jefferson passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1934, the daughter of Emil and Clara (Schmidt) Kottwitz, Aztalan, Wis. She married Donald Thom on Feb. 14, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in El Paso, Texas, and Germany while Don was serving in the U.S. Army.
Marvel and Don lived in Helenville and moved to Jefferson in 1970. She was a dedicated employee of Farmers and Merchants Bank and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, and an accomplished seamstress.
In retirement, Marvel and Don enjoyed the warm weather wintering in Yuma, Ariz. She enjoyed playing music, bowling, dancing, attending grandchildren’s sporting events and traveling to visit Army friends around the U.S. Marvel was a dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s Ladies Aid and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her family; children, Connie (Dave) Rowe of Green Valley, Ariz.; Mike (Mary) Thom of New Ulm, Minn.; Marla (Bill) Diestelmann of Jefferson; and Janell (Derek) Schneider of Madison; 13 grandchildren, Matt Thom, Sarah Thom, Rachel (Nathan) Greve, Emily (Mark) Fictum, Brian Thom, Dale Thom, Jason (Kelly) Thom, Cody (Viola) Wedl, Kyle (Allie) Wedl, Keegan (Sarah) Wedl, Blake Wedl, Jackson Schneider and Calvin Schneider; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A private family service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Donald, who preceded her in death in 2013, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.