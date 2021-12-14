Stillwater, MN - Marvin Floyd Haberman (84) of Stillwater MN, passed away into eternal peace December 8, 2021 due to Covid complications. He married Shelby Jean Punzel August 4, 1956. Together they had 9 children. He was a U.S. Veteran of the Army Reserves and worked at Dr. Scholl's in Jefferson, WI for many years until it closed its doors. He then relocated to Stillwater, MN to work for Lindes Shoe Co. Marvin was a musician who played the accordion for many years with The Jolly Chollys Orchestra Band. He loved reminiscing about the "Good Ole Days".
Preceding Marvin in death are his wife; Shelby Jean Haberman; son, Robin (Julianne) Haberman; daughter Penny Sue (Jim) Hack; father and mother Floyd and Bernice Haberman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Harlan and Wilma Punzel.
Marivn is survived by children; Mark (Nancy) Haberman, Debra (Keith) Zielsdorf, Lisa (Jason) Lewis, Timothy (Rachelle) Haberman, Michele (Special Friend, Dave) Haberman, Traci Haberman, Ryan Haberman; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. "We love you and will miss you, dearly."
A private service will be held for family members.
"Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord." -Thessalonians 4:17
To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Haberman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
