October 5, 1931 - October 2, 2020
Sullivan, WI - Mary, 88, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin on Friday, October 02, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Chris (Bruce)Ingersoll, Mary (Allen)Werning, Jim (Leslie)Ranguette of Sullivan, Cheryl (Dan)Radtke of Helenville, JoAnn (Dan)Brinkman of Chetek and Janette (Gene)Warren of Oconomowoc, and step-mother to Rose (Robert)Gramling of Madison, Janet Whettam (Randy Haut) of Sullivan, Mary Nettesheim (Tom Zautner) of Jefferson, Steve Trebitowski and Kevin Trebitowski of Watertown. Also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Trebitowski, her step-son Dennis Trebitowski, her parents Joseph and Clara (Hajny)Ciganek, sisters Bernice Ciganek, Joan Fricker and Ellen Wyskochil and brother Joe Ciganek.
A private service will be held per her wishes. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
