JEFFERSON — Mary Ann E. Strohbeen, 79, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Mary was born on March 8, 1940, in Milford, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Menzel) Topel.
She attended Johnson Creek High School and on Nov. 18, 1967, married Calvin Strohbeen at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Johnson Creek.
Mary worked at Schweiger Industries as an upholsterer for more than 35 years, retiring in 1995.
Mary was a talented baker, and made many different baked goods for her family and friends. She loved to keep in touch with her family, spending time visiting and catching up.
Mary was known to play the lottery on occasion, and enjoyed going out for dinner on each weekend evening with Cal and her daughter Brenda. Mary and Cal made a commitment to each other 52 years ago, and they honored and cared for each other until late Monday night.
Mary will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Strohbeen of Jefferson; children, Brenda Strohbeen of Jefferson, and Ricky Strohbeen and Curt Strohbeen, both of West Bend; grandchildren, Charity and Quinn; and a sister, Noel (Bernard) Lincks of Fort Atkinson. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Irene Wollinger, Kenneth Topel, Ellen Uttech, Fern Topel, Lynn Topel, Ione Meske and Gary Topel.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Johnson Creek with the Rev. Dale Vlastnik presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Mary will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
