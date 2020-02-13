JEFFERSON — Mary Baker passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 12, 2020, in Jefferson.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1935, in Springfield, Wash.
Mary was a successful inspector at Hughes Aircraft Space Division, and was an important member of optics on United States' spacecraft.
She is survived by her six living children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary will be extremely missed, but now is with her brother Richard and sister Dorothy.
Rest peacefully, Mom!
Peace of Mind Funeral Home in Milwaukee is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.