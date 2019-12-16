Mary “Cheree” F. Marquart, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on Feb. 1, 1933, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She was adopted by Clayton and Amelia Hart.
She was very active in many clubs and organizations in high school and college.
Mary married Dale Marquart on April 2, 1955, in Platteville, and then moved to Fort Atkinson. Together they had six children.
Mary worked as a sales associate at Bergey Jewelry from 1982 until 1991.
Mary loved to cook, spending time with her six children and grandchildren, Friday night fish fries, trips to Jamaica with the girls, music and playing the piano. She had a great sense of humor, loved to watch the ducks and birds from the dining room window, and truly enjoyed being with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dale Marquart; children, Jill (Tim) Keilison, Michael (Winnie) Marquart, Kris (Dan) Orvick, Mark ( Kelly) Marquart, Steven (Sally) Marquart and Colleen (Stacy) Heydon; grandchildren, Melissa (Ray), Chad, Justin, Lindsie, Mikey (Jessica), Samantha, Izzi, Dani, Hannah and Emma; great-grandchildren, Arya, Liam, Olivia and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Leonard and Florence Miller; adoptive parents, Clayton and Amelia Hart; siblings, Eva Taylor, Lyle Miller, Olin Miller, George Miller, Vernon Miller, Glenard Miller and Wayne Miller.
An evening visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North St., Jefferson.
A visitation will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Mary’s honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Stella Vis Health team nursing staff and Rainbow Hospice staff.
