Mary E. Slattery

Lake Mills, WI - (Nee Gauger) Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Beloved wife and best friend of James J. Slattery for 46 years. Adoring mom of Katie (Jake) Lowell. Loving "Bubba" of Lana Lowell. Dear sister of Barbara (Bob) Pagel, George (Toni) Gauger, Carol Gauger, Jim (Jane) Gauger, Tom (Kim) Gauger, and Katie (Dave) Hinners. Special aunt of Jennifer (Randy) Stell and Kristin Stell. Also loved by other relatives, friends, and employees.
Mary's smile and laughter were infectious. It would light up the room when she entered, and you couldn't help but smile when you saw her. Also known as 'Mary Beth', her approach to life was reserved and private, observant and introspective, and gracefully tender. All the while, she knew how to have a good time. She had an uncanny ability to lift the weight of the world off of your shoulders and carry it with you. And elegantly handle the most difficult of situations.
When Mary put her mind to something there was no stopping her. She graduated high school early and finished college with a degree in Clothing, Textiles, and Design. Her talents span from tailoring and quilting, journalism and creative writing, photography and overall design. She was a wonderful stay-at-home mom and started a business with the love of her life, Jim.
She and her husband, Jim, have been together for 50 years. She loved him to pieces and they were best friends forever. Mary's pride and joy were her daughter, Katie, and extended with the birth of her granddaughter, Lana. You could see the twinkle in her eye and pure joy when spending time together.
Her will was strong and was present by her determination. Her conversations were carried with eloquence balanced with a matter-of-fact tone. And a sense of humor that could make you spontaneously laugh. Her natural beauty was demure and carried with grace. She will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Kooyumjian and William Gauger; brothers, Bill Gauger and Bob Gauger.
Visitation at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005, on Friday, September 23, 2022, 4-6PM. Additional visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24, 2022, 9:30-10:30AM. Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Memorial appreciated to the American Stroke Association.
