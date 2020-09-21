Mary Elizabeth Stelse Dahl made her transition on Sept. 17, 2020, succumbing to ALS.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on Sept. 30, 1951, the daughter of Orville and Evelyn Stelse.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin. Later she received an associate’s degree in nursing from Lakeland Community College in Mentor, Ohio.
Mary spent many years working as a psychiatric registered nurse.
Toward the end of her career she began “travel nursing,” working in Hawaii and various locations in California. She enjoyed traveling, selling on eBay and exploring different art forms.
Mary is survived by her husband, Rodney Dahl of Santee, Calif.; a son, Eric Dahl of San Mateo, Calif.; and a brother, Mark Stelse, of Janesville.
Per Mary’s wishes, no services will be held.
The family would appreciate any donations be made to the ALS Association.
