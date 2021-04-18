Mary Ellen (Dunaway) Fontanini

December 1, 1938 - April 10, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Mary Ellen Dunaway, daughter of Norman and Ellen (Horman) Dunaway, was born December 1, 1938 near Monroe, Iowa. She gained her release from this world at Jefferson, Wisconsin, at the age of 82 on April 10, 2021. Her children were with her during her last days.
Mary spent her early years on a farm east of Monroe, attended a one-room country school and graduated from Monroe High School in 1957. She married Gary Heaberlin in June, 1958. They had 4 children: Alan, Carol, Dennis, and Julie.
After 30 years as an aide at the Veterans Hospital in Knoxville, Mary retired. She was much appreciated by the Veterans for her gentle care. On game days, Mary would proudly wear her Iowa State Cyclone "duds" at work even while out-numbered by the black and gold of the Hawkeyes.
Within a couple of months of retirement, she was back at work part time as the "Breakfast and Lunch Lady" at a Knoxville Elementary School. She was much loved by the children there. As her daughter tells it, when they would go to Wal-Mart, little kids would see her and yell out, "Hi Mary!" Wherever she worked, she worked hard and showed she cared and her biggest rewards were those "Hi Mary's."
Mary is survived by her children Alan (Carolyn) Heaberlin, Carol Lapp, Dennis (Debbie) Heaberlin and Julie (Dick) Smith. Also grandchildren Melissa Jo (Brian) Coy, Jessica (Will) Thomas and Curtis (Ashley), Christopher and Caleb (Tory) Kindred; and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved furry dog, Dexter... always by her side.
She also leaves brother Jim (Rita) Dunaway, sister Norma Nash, brother Bob (Marvel) Dunaway and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Joseph Patrick Lapp, and son-in-law, Patrick Jo Lapp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.