Mary Foskett Hove, 77, died on July 4, 2020, in Jefferson.
Mary was born on Jan. 13, 1943, in Fort Atkinson. Her parents were Robert and Helen (Brawand) Foskett of Jefferson.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961 and worked as an administrative assistant in the Madison area.
In 1972, Mary married Don Streich and they lived most of their years in Cottage Grove. She helped him through his illness in the later years until he died in 2002.
In 2007, Mary married Vernon Hove in Texas. In the cold months they lived in Alvarado, Texas, and they returned to Cottage Grove for the summers. Mary and Vern enjoyed six wonderful years together before he died of cancer in 2013.
Some of Mary’s favorite activities included bowling, playing cards and the occasional trip to a casino. She also enjoyed traveling to warmer climates like St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Florida and Arizona.
Mary was dearly loved by her family and friends for her sweet disposition and delightful sense of humor. With her firecracker personality, it is not surprising that she passed away on the Fourth of July.
Mary is survived by her sister, Jane (Roger) Lahman, who lives in Colorado; brother, Bill (Eileen) Foskett, who lives in Florida; brother, Tom (Shannon) Foskett, who lives in New Jersey; a niece, Ann Foskett; six nephews, Brad Foskett, Ryan Lahman, Joel Lahman, Luke Lahman, Cody Lahman and Ben Foskett; and many cousins.
With immediate family scattered across the country, Mary often relied on her nephew, Brad Foskett of Jefferson, and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Nash and Linc, to assist her as needed.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Jim, in 1987.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Reiff presiding.
Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson and on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mary will be buried at Union Cemetery following the service.
