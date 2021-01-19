Mary Helen (Messmann) McCabe

May 11, 1941 - January 6, 2021
Terrebonne, OR - On January 6, 2021, Mary Helen McCabe left us in the dark of night and is reportedly now planning meals and making quilts for all the denizens of Heaven. Born in Jefferson, Wisconsin in May of 1941, Mary Messmann was the eldest child of Helen Niebler Messmann and Gilbert (Gib) Messmann. Helen and Gib had more children who fondly remember their bossy older sister, including Chris Byrnes of Mishawaka, IN, Jerry Messmann of Jefferson, WI, Anne Baker of Gill, MA and Katherine "Kitty" Messmann of Johnson Creek, WI. Mary lives on in the hearts of her children Michael Higgins, Michelle Dorricott, and Colleen Higgins who will continue to share her kindness and wisdom with their children, Tanner Dorricott, Spencer Dorricott, Gavin Higgins and Talulla Higgins who is still in the 'oven'.
Having trained as a nurse in Madison, WI, Mary lovingly cared for the ill and infirm throughout her career and retired as the school nurse for St. Mary's Home for Boys in Beaverton, OR. Mary and her second husband Jack McCabe who preceded her from this life, moved to Crooked River Ranch in Terrebonne, OR in 1998. There she pursued her passions of hiking, camping, kayaking, gardening, cooking, quilting and gazing at the Cascade mountains from her back porch.
Throughout her life, Mary was a friend to many with whom she often shared a kind word and a positive attitude from a life that was born on a dairy farm in Wisconsin almost 80 years ago. She was funny, loving, strong and adventurous. The twinkle in her eyes, the beautiful smile on her face and the joyful sound of her laughter will be missed. We are grateful for the years we had her in our lives and for all the wonderful memories. She will be missed beyond measure.
The following quote was a favorite of hers that she felt was the best way to live ones' life:
"Life was not meant to be a journey to the grave in a pretty and well preserved body but rather to skid in broad sided, thoroughly used up and totally worn out & loudly proclaiming 'WOW, What a ride!'."
For those who wish to share their thoughts and favorite memories, you are welcome to do so at:
Donations in honor of Mary can be made to the following organizations or to another charity of your liking: Three Rivers Humane Society, Madras, Oregon; Partners in Care Hospice, Redmond, Oregon; Quilts of Honor/ Quilts for Kids
Sage to Saddle.
A warm "thank-you" to Kim, mom's hospice nurse from Partners in Care in Redmond. Your help was greatly appreciated.
Arrangements being made by Autumn Funerals in Redmond, OR
No funeral will take place. A family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
