Mary Irene (Blake) Schlesner

April 15, 1931 - August 13, 2021
Jefferson, WI - MARY I. SCHLESNER, age 90 of Jefferson passed away Friday August 13, 2021, at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Whitewater. Mary was born on April 15, 1931, in Milwaukee to Henry and Elvina (Haney) Blake. She married Arthur E. Schlesner on November 12, 1966. He preceded her in death on Jan 27, 1996. Mary lived at and worked at St. Coletta of Wisconsin for many years retiring in 1994. She was a woman of deep faith and a devout Catholic.
She is survived by her siblings, Henry (Darlene) Ehmke of Bourbonnais, IL, Donna (Gene) Gohlke of Omro, William (Robin) Kirk of Selma NC, Harold (Michele) Kirk of Masa, AZ, Trish (Roger) Zahradnik of Oshkosh, Lisa Cychosz of Wisconsin Rapids, Maria Janisch of Wisconsin Rapids, Sandra Cobb of Lake City, FL. Two stepchildren, Arthur Schlesner Jr (Bonnie Thelke), Carol (Elmer) Ahrens, grandchildren and grandchildren, her dear friends Nancy Hall and Jerry Tantuay, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, brother Robert and stepson Ronnie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 18, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson, with Rev. Timothy Renz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the St. Lawrence Catholic cemetery in Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Place, Fairhaven Senior Services and to Rhonda Foley at My Choice Wisconsin for the wonderful care they gave to Mary over the years.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
