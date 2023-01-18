Jefferson, WI - Mary J. Shilkey, 69 of Jefferson, died on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home.
Mary was born on in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Delores (Gross) Shilkey. She graduated from Jefferson High School in the early 1970's and worked as a laborer at several local factories throughout her life. In the Shilkey family, Mary was known as her dad's favorite. The other siblings didn't take offense to this fact, as Mary's humor endeared her to many. She is remembered as the kindest of souls and she loved her pets dearly. She was a devoted Harry Potter fan and loved giving her brothers a hard time. Mary lived a quiet life, and her family is thankful that she was able to die at home surrounded by the ones she loved the most. She will be missed.
Mary is survived by her siblings, Janice Shilkey, Paul Shilkey, Greg (Jean) Shilkey, Gunner (Betsy) Shilkey, and Mark Shilkey. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Andrew and Dennis Shilkey, sister Sharon Shilkey, and a sister in infancy.
A private family service will be held to honor Mary's life. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Johnson Creek, WI following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family. To place an online condolence please
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.