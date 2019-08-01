Mary J. Wolfgram, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on July 31, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1936, to Carl and Emma (Mundt) Kreklow, on the family farm in the Town of Oakland.
She attended the one-room schoolhouse on State Highway 106 for her kindergarten year, then attended the Lake Ripley one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1954.
Mary married James Wolfgram in November of 1955. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2015.
Together they owned and operated a lawn care service business in Fort Atkinson for many years. Mary also answered telephones for John Borchardt’s television repair shop and worked at the Frawley Oil Company-Citco Gas Station in Fort Atkinson.
Mary was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson. She loved her church and her faith in God.
She held numerous positions at the church over the years in the women’s groups, the Mary Magdalene Circle and Alter Guild. She continued to serve the church until her death by organizing the Women’s Roster, calling for volunteers for the many activities throughout the year.
Mary also was a member of the Red Hats Society through her Monday and Wednesday early morning water exercising class.
She was involved with the Northeast Oakland Cemetery Board for many years, up until the present time. She also was a member of the American Legion and Legion Auxiliaries of Fort Atkinson where she held many offices.
During her years not saddled with a walker and wheelchair she belonged to the Jefferson Snow Stormers snowmobile club. She enjoyed trail-riding with her husband on their Artic Cats. Memories of their fun adventures were present in her mind right until her dying moment.
Camping also was Mary’s love, and she and Jim often went, enjoying Wylusing State Park the most. It was sad when mobility issues failed to let them continue camping.
Mary loved being grandma, attending many sporting and FFA events throughout the years. When she became a great-grandma, she shined with pride.
Her smile and her giggle and her welcoming eyes were her endearing qualities, but her voice let everyone know if she was perturbed with you or a subject.
She is survived by her family: daughters, Debra (Norman) Floerke of Fort Atkinson and Penny (special friend Steve Leggett) Mepham of Janesville; son, Jim (Mickey) Wolfgram Jr. of Fort Atkinson; brother, Ron (Elaine) Kreklow of Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Emily (Andy) Harris of Herrin, Ill., SSG Derek (Lindsey) Floerke of Jackson, Tyler (Samantha) Floerke of Fort Atkinson, Ethan (special friend Jane Crocetti) Floerke of Lake Mills, Dane (fiancé Brittany Ganser) Floerke of Fort Atkinson, Clayton Wolfgram of Fort Atkinson and Wyatt Wolfgram of Fort Atkinson; two great-grandchildren, Reegan and Declan Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jim Wolfgram.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Jeanette Thorp officiating. Burial will follow in the North Oakland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson and then again of Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
The family would like to thank the Visiting Angles for the loving care they gave Mary at her home. She loved her girls.
Memorials in Mary’s name may be given to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.