Mary Jane (Jung) Kelleher

February 22, 1938 - June 19, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA - Mary Jane Kelleher, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA. passed away to be with God on June 19, 2023. Mary was born in Fort Atkinson, Wi. on Feb. 22, 1938 to Floyd and Ruth (Punzel) Jung. Mary graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1956, then went to Whitewater State College in Whitewater Wisconsin from 1956 - 1960. Mary married Patrick Kelleher on June 27, 1959 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. After they had their first three sons, Patrick joined the Navy. They moved to Norfolk, VA, where their fourth son was born. They transferred to many military installations in between. Upon retirement, they returned to Fort Atkinson. Mary worked at Jonas Office Products on Main Street until they moved to Tennessee, then to Georgia, with their last move to Virginia Beach, VA with their oldest son and wife. Mary was a proud military wife and mother. Husband, Patrick U.S. Navy 30 years Retired; son, Kevin U.S. Navy 20 years Retired; son, Michael U.S. Army 3 years Veteran.
Mary is survived by her loving Husband Patrick of Virginia Beach, VA; her sons: Kevin Michael (Rose) Kelleher of Virginia Beach, VA, Timothy Patrick (Kathi) Kelleher of McHenry, IL, Patrick James (Kelly) Kelleher of Kennesaw, GA, Michael Sean (Meredith) Kelleher of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Hess/Jung) Armstrong (Jerry) and family of Fort Atkinson, WI; two sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law and their families that loved and thought the world of her. Along with many other relatives, Mary is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kelleher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.