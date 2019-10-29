Mary Jane Welch, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mary was born on Nov. 8, 1941, to John and Mae (VanNostrand) Welch in Libertyville, Ill. She was born and raised there, and was a proud Bears fan.
Mary will be remembered by her love for all creatures. She supported many animal charities, Native American charities and wildlife causes.
She enjoyed nature, the outdoors, animals, local history, and especially her grandkids.
Mary is survived by her children, John F. Wallace and Jane Anderson; grandchildren, Randy Poehler, Ian Anderson, Lars Wallace, Matt Wallace, Hailey Olsen and Melody Wallace; great-grandchildren, Lily Wallace, Jayden Hoops, JamieLynn Wallace and Skylar Wallace; brother, Michael Welch; nephew, Mikey Welch; and long-time friend, Joe Flores.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Wallace; brothers, Jim Welch and John Welch; nephews, Sam Welch and Joe Welch.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
A donation can be made in Mary’s honor to the Humane Society of Jefferson County or to the World Wildlife Foundation.
