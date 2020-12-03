March 24, 1944 - December 1, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Mary Jane Williams, 76, of Whitewater and previously of Palmyra, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Aurora Summit Medical Center.
Mary Jane was born on March 24, 1944 in Whitewater, WI the daughter of Daniel and Lucille (Walton) Szymkowski. She grew up in the Palmyra area and the Lord blessed Mary Jane with a son, Kevin. Mary Jane worked as a clock assembler for Borg Instrument Inc. in Delavan, WI for the majority of her working career. Mary Jane had a fun loving personality and will be remembered for her great sense of humor. She was very direct and honest and could be a bit spicy, but she loved people and put other's needs before her own. Mary Jane was always up for playing Bingo, and she also had a love for music, especially Polka. Her granddogs also brought her a lot of joy over the years. Above all else in Mary Jane's life was her family. Mary Jane was a proud grandmother to her grandson, Logan and she loved him dearly. She was happiest when spending time with those closest to her. Her family will greatly miss her.
She is survived by: her loving son, Kevin Williams; her dear grandson, Logan Williams; her sister, Kaye (Wally) Kinateder; and her brother-in-law, Eric Nelson. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Lucille Szymkowski, her brother, James Szymkowski and her two sisters, Dorothy Traeder and Christine Nelson.
A Funeral Service to honor Mary Jane's life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mary Jane will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
