January 23, 1946 - October 16, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - Mary K. Cromey, 74, Johnson Creek, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
Mary was born on January 23, 1946, the daughter of Harvey and Eunice Kasten. Mary was a graduate of Lake Mills High School in 1964 and UW-Whitewater in 1967.
She married Anthony Cromey, on February 17, 1968 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church. He died on January 6, 1983. Mary was a lifelong member of Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Mary spent the large majority of her career with Jefferson County Human Services in social work, as well as with Opportunities, Inc. in guardianship services. Most of all, Mary enjoyed her grandchildren, Molly and Peter, spending time with them and attending their activities. She also enjoyed her landscaped yard and flowers, had a fondness for animals, especially cats, and the Green Bay Packers.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Freye; grandchildren Molly and Peter Freye; brothers Wayne Kasten and Tom (Kathleen) Kasten; two nieces, Megan (Michael) Holz and Kara (Keith) Krausse; grandnieces, Harper, Marlow and Malin Holz; grandnephews Kayden and Keaton Krausse; brother-in-law, Tim (Vickie) Cromey; sister-in-law, Rosie Trinko; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, her parents Harvey and Eunice Kasten, aunt Royla Howe, aunt Lorraine Gosdeck, uncle Orville Kasten, mother and father-in-law Arvilla and Allen Cromey, and sister-in-law, Patsy Olson.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later time at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Moravian Church, a humane society, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Columbia County Healthcare Center, Agrace Hospice and Dr. Brenda Blohm for their kind and compassionate care.
