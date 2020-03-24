Mary “Kathy” K. Meschke, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Winter Haven, Fla., with her sons by her side.
Kathy was born on May 29, 1945, in East St. Louis to Paul and Rachel Martin.
She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1963, and married Robert Meschke in 1964 with whom she shared over 20 years of marriage and had three sons: Timothy, James and Kenneth.
She married Dennis Haferman in 1997.
Kathy had a proud career working for Nasco, Sentry Foods, and Briggs & Stratton, formerly Generac, from where she retired in 2010.
She was strong in her faith and a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Winter Haven, Fla.
Kathy always was full of pride as she watched her grandchildren at sporting events, graduations and walking down the aisle. She loved camping, and spent many years with a permanent campsite where her and Dennis would spend their weekends, often with a fishing pole in their hands.
Kathy and Dennis relocated to the Winter Haven, Fla., where they enjoyed dinner and entertainment, soup suppers and citizen’s assisted patrol.
She loved playing games, cooking, helping others, and cuddling with their kitties, Comet and Nova.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dennis; sisters, Cora Miller (James) and Toni Martin; brothers, Mark Martin (Nancy), Dave Martin (Sue) and Dan Martin (Linda); sister-in-law, Faye Martin; children, James, Ken (Lisa), Jerry Haferman (Becky) and Julie Irvin; daughter-in-law, Amy Miller; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert; brother, Paul Martin; and her oldest son, Tim.
Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
