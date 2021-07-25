Mary L. Bennin

March 11, 1957 - July 21, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - On Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021, the angels came to Autumn Winds Care Facility in Cambridge, WI, and escorted Mary Bennin, 64, up to heaven.
Born Mary Louise Bennin on March 11, 1957, in Fort Atkinson, she was the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Moldenhauer) Bennin.
Mary was a graduate of St. Coletta School in Jefferson.
Through the years, Mary was employed by Fireside Dinner Theater, Uncle Josh's Bait, and Opportunities Inc.
Mary took extra pleasure in all things connected to The Wizard of Oz movie, and she collected Winnie the Pooh stuffed bears. She enjoyed listening to country music and singing along.
All who know Mary, will remember her sweet nature and happy smile.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Ruby Copeland, longtime caregiver, and the staff at Autumn Winds for their tender loving care of Mary.
Mary is survived by her brother, Joseph Bennin of Fort Atkinson; her cousins, Carol (Ben) Lach of Framingham, MA and Jack (Kathy) Barzee of Burnsville, MN and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.