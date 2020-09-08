WATERTOWN — Mary L. Franke, 96, of Watertown, went to her eternal home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Mary Louise Gretzer was born on Jan. 13, 1924, in Litchfield, Ill., the daughter of George and Amelia (Whitehouse) Gretzer.
She was baptized on Feb. 10, 1924, by the Rev. J.L. Strelow at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, where she also was confirmed in 1938.
Mary was a 1942 graduate of Litchfield High School.
On April 15, 1945, she was united in marriage to Arthur Franke at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Arthur preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2009.
Mary lived in Jefferson for many years where she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and worked at Bon Ton Bakery. She moved to Watertown in 2002 and became a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. Her joy was to be in church on Sunday morning.
She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children, Marilyn (Prof. Steven) Ehlke of Watertown, Douglas (Linda) Franke of Reno, Nev., and Karen (Thomas) Vogel of Minocqua; four grandchildren, Kimberly Ehlke, Mark (Annette) Ehlke, Melissa (Michael) DeRuiter and Sarah (Pastor Caleb) Kurbis; 11 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caiden, Ayla and Elsie Ehlke, Caleb, Mollie and Elise DeRuiter, and Micah, Maddie, Jonah and Elias Kurbis; brother-in-law, Leroy (Joyce) Franke; sister-in-law, Verda (Skip) Hesse, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She further was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Verna Borman and Virginia Swan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A graveside service was held at Christberg Cemetery in Jefferson.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.