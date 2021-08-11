February 11, 1931 - August 9, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Mary L. Fuchs, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at her home.
Mary was born on February 11, 1931, in Fairbury, Nebraska, daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma (Hein) Thompson. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1949.
On November 13, 1948, Mary married Roland Junker and had 6 children together and later divorced and married Milford "Mel" Fuchs on September 28, 1978.
Mary enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, sewing, quilting, and watching NASCAR and Packer games on TV. She also enjoyed going on day trips in the car and visiting family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Cathy) Junker of Warrens, Linda (Cory) Smith of Fort Atkinson, Susan (Jay) Winkler of Rib Lake and Timothy Junker of Warrens. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (Lloyd) Garber; nephew, Kent (Cindy)Garber both of Fairbury, NE and her dog Max. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Milford Fuchs; infant daughter, Linda Louise Junker; son, Gerald Junker; brother, Ralph Thompson and nephew, Randy Garber.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her name to Rainbow Hospice or Crown of Life Christian Academy.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.