TOMAHAWK — Mary Louise Huntley, 73, of Tomahawk — born April 22, 1947, to Leland and Margaret (Hoeft) Huntley in Rockford, Ill. — passed away on June 24, 2020, in Marshfield, after a battle with cancer.
Mary was a longtime employee of Harley Davidson.
Mary traveled while in retirement and checked some things off her “bucket list” like a hot air balloon ride with one of her grandsons and going to a dude ranch.
She painted various things, but animals and birds were her favorite. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of Sassy Classy Ladies Chapter and talked about the fun she had with the ladies. She loved animals, especially her granddog Daisy and her own animals, Conway Twitty and Toby.
She had a very quirky personality and loved to joke around with her family.
Mary is survived by her sons, John (Sarah) Luebke of Fort Atkinson and Daniel (Gale) of Whitewater; grandsons, Zachary (Morgan Kaminski) of Lomira and Samuel Luebke of Fort Atkinson; sister, Marsha; and sister-in-law, Linda Huntley of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Marnie; and brother, Marty.
Private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation, 1000 North Oak Ave. 1R1, Marshfield, WI 54449 or online.
