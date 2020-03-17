Mary Margaret (Regan) Grahler passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Fort Atkinson, after battling cancer.
She was surrounded by her family, including her devoted husband, her sons and her daughter.
Mary was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Winona, Minn., to Armin Frederick Regan and Cecilia Gertrude (Deutsch) Regan.
She was a 1967 graduate of Whitewater High School, and studied at Stout State University (University of Wisconsin-Stout).
Mary married Don, her high school sweetheart, on Jan. 16, 1971. Together, they raised two sons, Scott and Jeff, and a daughter, Dana.
To say that Mary was kind is an understatement. As a bank teller for Fort Community Credit Union and Johnson Bank, she had several customers who purposely would get in her line, even if it meant waiting a little longer. She even was known to lend out her own umbrella to customers who came in wet on rainy days.
As an active community member and parishioner at St. Joseph’s, Mary constantly was devoting her time to others.
She was an avid sports fan, and loved watching the Badgers and Packers. She always was in the stands for her children’s sporting events, and her hope was for her grandchildren someday to be involved in any activity, “as long as it was something she could come watch.”
Mary will be remembered for her infectious laughter, her selflessness, and her desire to always take the scenic route.
She is survived by her husband and children; her two beloved granddaughters, Cobie and Cece; her sister Pat and brother Bob, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, as well as two of her brothers, Thomas Regan and John Peter Regan.
Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral will be held this week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
