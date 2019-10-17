MUKWONAGO — Mary Shea Peters passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
During her final days, she was surrounded by many family members who helped to care and comfort her as she made the transition to being with her Lord and Savior, as well as other loved ones, in heaven.
Mary was born in Dodgeville on Aug. 20, 1947, to Leone (Wiest) and James Francis Shea. She graduated from Dodgeville High School.
Mary was married to Roger Flanagan for 26 years and was blessed with two children, Kari and Kathleen.
She married the love of her life, Ralph Peters, on March 5, 1997, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. They were blessed with 22 years together until Ralph’s passing on Oct. 3, 2019.
Mary pursued different careers throughout her life including legal assistant, real estate agent and executive assistant. She is retired from W.D. Hoard & Sons.
Mary is remembered fondly for her strong faith, her love and enjoyment of her family, her close family ties, and her dedication and loving care for her husband, Ralph.
Mary was proud of her Irish heritage, enjoyed Irish music — especially the Irish Rovers — and loved to collect family recipes. Everyone loved Mary’s Rice Krispies treats.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Kari Flanagan of Mukwonago and Kathleen (Marc) Harris of Salem, South Dakota; her stepchildren, Ralph (Ilse) Peters Jr. of Fort Atkinson, Marian (Eric) Jacobsen of Menomonie and Kurt (Rebecca) Peters of West Bend. She also is survived by her brothers and sisters including Jim Kiley of Rowlette, Texas, Janet McGuire of Verona, John (Diane) Shea of Barneveld, Pat Shea of Madison, Carol Higgins (Ken Laufenberg) of Dodgeville, Julie (Lyle) Farnsworth of Fort Atkinson and Mike (Sharon) Shea of Dodgeville.
Lastly, she is survived by 15 grandchildren: Amber, Allison, Kailey, Benedict, Kirsten, Nicole, Sarah, Shanna, Michelle, Amber, Brittney, Stephanie, Sean, Kellie and Katherine; 18 great grandchildren; her Godmother, Glady Starry; her aunt, Margaret Wiest; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Peters.
Preceding Mary in death was her beloved husband, Ralph Peters; her stepdaughter, Debra Jean Peters; her parents, Leone (Wiest) and James Francis Shea; and her grandchildren, Faith, Michael, Joy, Hope, Andrew, Claire, Grace and Lucy Harris; sister-in-law, Myrna Kiley; brother-in-law, Paul McGuire; nephew, Paul James McGuire; and her sister-in-law, Carol (Edward) Van Cleave.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Funeral services will begin immediately after the visitation at 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made in Mary’s name to the charity of one’s choice.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.