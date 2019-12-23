JEFFERSON — Mary Strese, 91, of Jefferson, formerly of Johnson Creek, passed away Saturday, Dec, 21, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s Daily Union.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
