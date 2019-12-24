FARMINGTON — Mary Strese passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Dec. 21, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary was born on Aug. 26, 1928, to Herbert and Alma (Keeser) Vogel in Farmington.
She graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1946 and married Ivan Strese on April 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2004. They resided in Johnson Creek all their married life.
Mary was a wonderful baker and always was happy to share her baked goods with the neighbors. She loved all dogs and had many throughout the years up until she moved to assisted living.
In her younger years, Mary enjoyed going to estate sales and auctions for antique furniture which she loved refinishing and using in her home.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington.
Mary is survived by her two children, Judy Bell of Verona and John (Debbie) of Waukesha; grandchildren, Katie (Isaiah) Bell, and Casey and Cody Strese. She also has four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Boaz and Samuel Southward and Jemma Strese.
She also is survived by siblings, Herbie (Virginia) Vogel, Bunny (Jim) Kuehn, Sharon (Les) Kloss and Tom (Karen) Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Earl Bell; grandson, T. J. Bell; and sister, Elaine Zastrow.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
A special thank you to the staff at Jefferson Memory Care who provided loving care to Mary over the years and, most recently, to Rainbow Hospice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
