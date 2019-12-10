Mary T. O’Donnell, 84, of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born on Sept. 24, 1935, in La Crosse, daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Milos) Spika.
She married John O’Donnell on Nov. 10, 1956.
Mary is survived by her children, Ann O’Donnell of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Susan (Dick) Sweitzer of Palm Springs, Calif., Mary O’Donnell of Anchorage, Alaska, Carolyn Hewitt of Oconomowoc, Timothy (Dawn) O’Donnell of The Oxbow and Patrick (Mimi) O’Donnell of Delafield; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Kaeley, Jesse, John and Maya; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Aryannah, Maxwell and Oliver; sister, Jacquelyn (Jim) Hassett; sister-in-law, Patricia Kuhlmann Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Francis X (Elaine) Spika; and sisters-in-law, Mary Pavela Spika and Elizabeth Dougherty Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at CrossPointe Community Church, 445 Warner Road in Whitewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements.
