Middleton, WI - MARY TERESE WENDT, age 56 of Middleton passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek, WI, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 24, 1966 to Margaret (Rupprecht) & Herbert Wendt. Mary attended grade school at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1985. She later attended MATC in Madison where she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting in 1997. This was a very proud moment for Mary. She put her degree to work most recently at T.A.S.C in Madison. Mary worked as a caregiver for most of her life, first as a C.N.A at various healthcare facilities including St. Coletta and Countryside Home, and then as a daycare provider. Mary established her daycare business in 2005. She held a special role in the lives of many families. Mary's caregiving extended beyond her careers. She helped care for many of her aging relatives, including her grandmother, Eleanor Rupprecht. She helped care for her community through various volunteer activities including leading the Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club and feeding her community through the annual Fort Atkinson Community Christmas Day Free Dinner and volunteering at the Jefferson Food Pantry. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson and, later, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. She served both churches in many rolls including organist, communion distributor, and liturgist.
