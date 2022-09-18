Mary Theresa Bellis

Watertown, WI - Mary Theresa Margaret Bellis was born January 13, 1948 in Janesville, Wisconsin to William and Dorothy (Manthey) Bellis. She died on September 14, 2022 at Marquardt Health Care Center in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Mary resided in Jefferson from 1960 to 2020. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966. In 1986 she graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in Business Administration. She also took several courses in religious studies from Edgewood College. Mary worked as an assistant editor at Johnson Hill Press and then as the Administrative Associate at St. Coletta of WI for many years. She was also a NREMT-I working for Kutz Ambulance and MATC.
Mary is survived by several cousins from around the country. She is also survived by special friends Ellen and Lance Haines and their extended family.
Mary is predeceased by her parents and an older sister who was stillborn. She was also predeceased by several aunts and uncles including special aunts and uncle Ben and Lucille Manthey and Rose Benson Harrington. She was also predeceased by many furry and feathered friends whom she considered her family.
Services will be held at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson on Sunday, September 25, 2022 with visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a prayer service at 1:00 PM conducted by Chaplain Steve Steele.
Donations may be made to organizations of your choice that benefits animals, or to the Jefferson Fire and EMS Department.
