Mary Virginia "Ginny" Drews

August 7, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Mary Virginia Mae "Ginny" Cooter Drews, 91, passed away August 7, 2021 at Reena Senior Living, Fort Atkinson, WI.
She was born November 10, 1929, in Leavenworth, KS, to Leon and Beatrice Cooter, became older sister to Dorothy Holland and Nina Cooter, all of whom predeceased her. Raised in Visalia, CA, she married Henry Drews in Ivanhoe, CA in 1947 as Henry was stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station. This began her new and long life in Fort Atkinson. Henry preceded her in death on January 23, 2011.
Virginia managed Montgomery Ward's catalog department for many years and also pitched in at the Fort Reminder Advertiser. Virginia and Henry enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and euchre, had a wide circle of friends and neighbors on W. Cramer Street. They were active in church, helpful to friends and volunteered in the community. They also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the local food pantry, and Virginia worked at the polls. They both enthusiastically supported their children's educational, sporting and scouting activities, chaperoning events and hosting their friends throughout their school years. They were devoted grandparents to Maggie, Matthew, Michael Drews, and Tim Mueller.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Brenda Dilley (Harold) Ocala, FL, son Brent (Barbara Touton) Cross Plains, WI , her four grandchildren Timothy Mueller (Brandon, MS), Margaret "Maggie" (Leland O'Driscoll) Eugene, OR, Matthew Drews, Cross Plains, WI, Michael Drews (Betsy O'Donnell ) Delray Beach, FL, great grandsons Colton Drews, son of Matthew, Henry Earl James O'Driscoll, newborn son of Maggie and Leland, nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special gratitude to her devoted forever friends Bev Wittenwyler, Shirley Gebhardt, Kitty Keene, Mary Touton, Charlie and Renee Barr, her devoted goddaughter Debbie Rossing Arnold, Pastor Delisa Buckingham-Taylor of Grace United Church, Rainbow Hospice Care, and the staff at Reena Senior Living where Virginia resided for the past four years.
In Virginia's memory, consider supporting Grace United Church and Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson County.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is handling arrangements. A private graveside service is planned. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
