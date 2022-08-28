February 18, 1941 - August 22, 2022

Madison, WI - Mary Virginia (LaBrosse) Shepro went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at 81 years of age. She passed peacefully with her family at her side. Mary was born Feb. 18, 1941, to Genevieve Materniak LaBrosse and William LaBrosse. She attended Oconto Falls High School, graduating in 1959, and went on to Marinette Teachers College and the University of Oshkosh to get her teaching degree. While attending Marinette Teachers College, Mary met the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Shepro (March 9, 1938-June 27, 2014). They married on Dec. 30, 1961, and were happily married for over 53 years. Mary loved children, so being an elementary school teacher in Lena, Wis., and Cambria, Wis., brought her great joy and many memories. A devout member of the Catholic faith, Mary also taught CCD classes for 16 years. A stay-at-home mom after her children arrived, Mary worked for H&R Block and as a drug store clerk in midlife.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.