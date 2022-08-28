Madison, WI - Mary Virginia (LaBrosse) Shepro went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at 81 years of age. She passed peacefully with her family at her side. Mary was born Feb. 18, 1941, to Genevieve Materniak LaBrosse and William LaBrosse. She attended Oconto Falls High School, graduating in 1959, and went on to Marinette Teachers College and the University of Oshkosh to get her teaching degree. While attending Marinette Teachers College, Mary met the love of her life, Thomas Joseph Shepro (March 9, 1938-June 27, 2014). They married on Dec. 30, 1961, and were happily married for over 53 years. Mary loved children, so being an elementary school teacher in Lena, Wis., and Cambria, Wis., brought her great joy and many memories. A devout member of the Catholic faith, Mary also taught CCD classes for 16 years. A stay-at-home mom after her children arrived, Mary worked for H&R Block and as a drug store clerk in midlife.
She delighted in spending time with her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A stay at Aunt Mary's house included playing games and baking; a special treat was her almond biscotti. Mary loved sports and was a true Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Mary and Tom enjoyed attending Wisconsin Badgers football games with a close group of friends. She excelled at golf and card playing, participating in many golf tournaments as a member of the Jefferson Country Club, and becoming a Bridge Master with Tom while a member of Who's New in Madison and the Madison Bridge Club. In her spare time, she loved gardening, working on her stained-glass windows, volunteering at church, and she always had a house project underway. Mary and Tom traveled the country playing golf and bridge, and enjoyed being "snowbirds" in Destin, Fla., each year after Tom's retirement. Mary was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, and friend, bringing joy to everyone she met with her friendly, caring, and gentle ways.
Mary enjoyed a life filled with large family connections. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Shepro-Stein (Kurt Stein); son, James Shepro (Nicole Andrews); and beloved granddaughters, Irie Beth Stein (21) and Matti Marie Stein (12). She is also survived by her sisters, Sally (Ronald) Lupien, Genevieve "Jean" Thomson, Patricia (Jerry) Kern and Delores Blom; sister-in-law, Catherine (Shepro) Kappell; brothers, William (Delores) LaBrosse, Ralph (Kyong) LaBrosse and Thomas LaBrosse; and brothers-in law, Daniel (Jayne) Shepro, Joseph (Kathy) Shepro and Steven Shepro. She is also survived by her many Godchildren, Kathleen Oneill Smith, Lisa Lupien Hansen, Mary Blom, Christel Shepro Jimenez, Jessica LaBrosse Small, Stephanie Shepro Alvey; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear little Shih Tzu, Yoshi, who was her best buddy these past few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Genevieve and William LaBrosse; sister, Laverne "Bernie" (Peter) McHugh; nephews, Joseph "Joey" Shepro, Peter Shepro and John T. Davis; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Beverly) Shepro, Col. Robert (Jean) Thomson, John Hylok (Patricia Kern) and David (Delores) Blom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the Arthritis Foundation or the Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
