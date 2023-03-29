MaryEllen Renz

May 24, 1945 - March 26, 2023

Milton, WI - MARYELLEN RENZ, age 77 passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 At Mercy Health Center in Janesville. She was born on May 24, 1945 in Fort Atkinson to Leslie and Vera (Trick) Pruefer. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Mary worked at many local establishments in Fort Atkinson, and worked for many years at the Daily Union newspaper.Mary enjoyed playing softball, pool, bowling and trips to Vegas. She loved spending time at the lake in Beaver Dam.

