Milton, WI - MARYELLEN RENZ, age 77 passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 At Mercy Health Center in Janesville. She was born on May 24, 1945 in Fort Atkinson to Leslie and Vera (Trick) Pruefer. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Mary worked at many local establishments in Fort Atkinson, and worked for many years at the Daily Union newspaper.Mary enjoyed playing softball, pool, bowling and trips to Vegas. She loved spending time at the lake in Beaver Dam.
She is survived by her children; Christoper Renz of Jefferson, Misty (Aaron) Ramsey of Fort Atkinson and Tracey (David) Bente of Jefferson, Justine (Randy) Westover; grandchildren Christopher (Robin) Bente, Kyle (Brittany) Bente, Cassie Tipton, Kelsee Tipton, Richele (Eric) Burow, Kameron Sanchez, Jericho Wheeler, Grant Wheeler, Mikayla Wheeler and Gregory (Itamar) Westover; great-grandchilden Landin & Kalli Haumschild, Sawyer, Beau and TJ Bente, Whitley Bente; sister Judi Johnson of Iowa; nephew Troy (Deana) Johnson; niece Trisha (Mark) Meyers. Mary is preceded by her parents, brother Charles Pruefer and brother-in-law Francis Johnson.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haus of Peace women's shelter, 810 S. 7th St. in Watertown, 53094.
