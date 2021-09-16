Matthew Bakken

Fort Atkinson, WI - Matthew Alan Bakken, 60, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Matthew was born on April 7, 1961 in Edgerton to Willis and Beverly (Myron) Bakken. He worked as a Mason for several years before creating his own lock-smith business, which he established in 2006 as Fort Lock Co. After meeting the love of his life, Matthew and Debra Bowdin joined their hands in marriage, in the presence of their closest family and friends, in August of 2018.
Matthew was a man of faith which he used as the foundation for his life. He was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Matthew prioritized his family and cherished the time he spent with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he shared with all those who knew him. Matthew had a love for music and in his younger years he was the lead singer and lead guitarist in a band. He experienced much joy playing his guitar for family and friends at gatherings and attending music festivals with loved ones. Another aspect of Matthew's life that was very important to him was his lock-smith business, which he was very proud of. Matthew prided himself on maintaining a business known for reliability and professionalism. He fostered connections with individuals and businesses in many different communities in the surrounding area.
Matthew was survived by his wife, Debra Bowdin-Bakken; son, Connor Bakken; step-son, Ryan (Rachael) Bowdin; grandchildren, Franklin and Rylee Bowdin; siblings, Steven (Carol) Bakken, Susan Schloesser, Craig Bakken, Lynne (Mike) Rhoe; step-brother, Michael Lee; cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, Willis and Beverly Bakken.
A memorial service will take place at 1pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will take place from 11am until the time of service.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fort Memorial and Meriter Hospital for their exceptional care of Matthew. A special thank you to Pastor Scharrer for his spiritual guidance and comfort to the family in their time of need. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Sherry Busshardt for all her time, love, and support during this most difficult time.
