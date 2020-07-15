Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services for Matthew J. Rehberger of Milwaukee, who passed away Feb. 7, 2020, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
He is survived by his sons, Mark (Jeanie) Rehberger and David (Linda) Rehberger; grandchildren, Theresa (Andrew) Miller, Rebecca Prager and Robert (Meghan) Rehberger; and great-grandchildren, Paige, Hailey, Jace, Joshua and Ellie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.