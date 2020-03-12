Matthew J. Rehberger, the son of Mathias and Anna, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020.
He was 96, born in Milwaukee and lived a majority of his life there.
Matt served his country during World War II.
He was happily married to Irene for 59 years and they raised four children.
His career spanned over 40 years, including heating and air-conditioning service, teaching at trade school and civil service with the Veterans Administration.
Matt moved to Florida after the death of his wife.
He was a model train enthusiast, and also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Matt is survived by his sons, Mark (Jeanine) Rehberger and David (Linda) Rehberger; grandchildren, Theresa (Andy) Miller, Rebecca Prager, Robert (Meghan) Rehberger, Joseph (Kristie) Rehberger, Lisa Rehberger and Michelle (Michael) Giebler; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Ellie Miller, Paige and Hailey Prager, Jace Rehberger and Harrison Rehberger.
A memorial service will be held on March 30 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.