Johnson Creek, WI - Maude A. Fiene, 88 of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Maude was born November 30, 1932, in Tomahawk, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Zentner) Sawyer. She married Glen Fiene on June 25, 1966, in Brown Point, IN. A caring and giving person, Maude always a found a way to make sure other people had what they needed. She acted as a caretaker for many of her neighbors during her life but never wanted anyone to go out of their way for her. Maude was an excellent mother who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed. She is finally at peace.
Maude is survived by: her sons Tom (Sandy) Stevens of Jefferson, Charles Fiene of Jefferson, and Carl (Tamela) Fiene of Rome; grandchildren Joshua Stevens, Charles Fiene Jr., Tyler Fiene, Jacob (Hannah) Fiene, Megan Fiene and Elizabeth Fiene; great-grandchildren Ada Stevens, Willow Fiene and Mikayla Fiene; and daughter-in-law Peggy Stevens. Maude is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Maude is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Frank Stevens and Gary Stevens, and sisters Mabel, Blanche and Rosemarie.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
