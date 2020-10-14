July 13, 1935 - October 12, 2020
Jefferson, WI - MAXINE C. GERICKE of Jefferson passed away peacefully at Jefferson Memory Care on Monday, October 12, 2020.
She was born on July 13, 1935 to Maxmilliam and Blanche (Smith) Kelm. On July 30, 1955 she married Phillip Gericke in Dubuque, Iowa. Maxine was a homemaker who raised her three children and tended to her garden. She loved being in her garden surrounded by all her flowers, especially her hosta plants; she claimed to love every variation there was. She also loved antiques and filled her home with beautiful pieces.
She is survived by her husband; sons Michael (Linda) Gericke of Jefferson, and Philip (Doreen) Gericke of Jefferson; daughter Kathy (Bob) Frederick of Deforest; grandchildren Christopher (Heidi) Wendorf, Michael (Dena) Willmann, Allison (Tony) Hammord, Adam (Janelle) Gericke and Trenton (Crystal) Gericke; great-grandchildren Samantha Spiegelhoff, Tanner, Brookelyn, Paige and Brynlee Wendorf, Cora and Isla Willmann, Martin Cordozo, Quentin Velesquez, Liam Hammond, Remington Gericke, and Rhett, Blake and Layne Gericke; sister Audrey Root of California and brother in-law Jack Halverson of Stoughton.
She was preceded by her parents, sisters Charmaine Hall and Linda Halverson and two brothers at birth.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
