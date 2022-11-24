McLeod C. Stewart

Janesville, WI - McLeod entered into eternal rest peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born to McLeod Caldwell Stewart and Josephine Hurley Stewart in Charleston, MA on May 5, 1927. After his mother passed away, Mac and his siblings were lovingly cared for by his grandparents in Reading, Massachusetts until his father remarried. McLeod left High School to enlist in the service and proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Kearsarge, which was an Essex class battleship. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he returned to his home town to finish his education and graduated from Reading High School.
He met his wife during a cross country adventure after graduation with his best friend Jerry Nelson. Their car broke down in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin and they sought employment there to pay for the car's repair. He met his future wife at an ice cream parlor, and as they say, the rest is history. The young men moved on to Seattle, but Mac soon returned to Fort Atkinson to marry the love of his life, Bess Cross in 1950 at the First Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson where they were both members of the congregation for many years, as well as the Hernando Methodist Church in Hernando, Florida, and the Fortville Church of Christ in Foothill, Wisconsin.
He was always known as 'Mac' to his many friends in Fort Atkinson who loved to be in his company and shared his love of nature. Always an avid outdoorsman, fly fisherman, and deer hunter, he enjoyed his time being with friends and his brother William, enjoying Wisconsin's forests, lakes and streams.
Mac was proud to have recorded the first deer shot with a bow and arrow in Jefferson County. He was a founding member of the Rapids Archery Club in Jefferson. His family fondly remember his remarkable story telling abilities about hunting and fishing adventures. One such story described a fishing excursion in Canada by himself when he didn't see another human being for over two weeks!
Mac was employed for many years as a pressman at WD Hoards, worked as a sales associate for Wick Homes, and was a quality control technician at Spacesaver until his retirement.
Mac and Bess loved traveling all across the country together in their camper. They especially enjoyed staying months at a time at Whidbey Island in the state of Washington where they would explore the area around Puget Sound and enjoy watching pods of orcas in a natural setting.
McLeod loved wintering in Hernando, Florida and on most days you would easily find him salt water fly fishing in his kayak out in the Gulf of Mexico. Fresh fish was often on the dinner table.
Mac was given loving care by his daughter Jeanine; granddaughter, Janelle; and son in-law, Brian Schlarb in their Orfordville home during his remaining years.
McLeod is survived by his son, Michael (Deborah) Stewart of Huntington, Massachusetts; daughters, Kim (John) Stewart Kempf of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, and Jeanine (Brian) Stewart Schlarb of Orfordville, Wisconsin. He has seven grandchildren: Janell McMahon, Neil Schlarb, Mike Kempf, Karla Kempf Johnson, Joe Kempf, McLeod Stewart, and Paul Stewart; eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild, Jonah McMahon.
He is preceded in his death by his wife, Bessie M. Cross Stewart, who passed in July of 2020; his birth mother, Josephine Hurley Stewart of whom passed away when he was 1 year old; his parents, McLeod and Margaret Stewart of Cranston, Rhode Island: sister, Viola O'Neil of North Carolina; and his brother, William Stewart of Fort Atkinson.
A celebration of McLeod's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of McLeod Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.