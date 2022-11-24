McLeod C. Stewart

May 24, 1927 - November 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - McLeod entered into eternal rest peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born to McLeod Caldwell Stewart and Josephine Hurley Stewart in Charleston, MA on May 5, 1927. After his mother passed away, Mac and his siblings were lovingly cared for by his grandparents in Reading, Massachusetts until his father remarried. McLeod left High School to enlist in the service and proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Kearsarge, which was an Essex class battleship. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he returned to his home town to finish his education and graduated from Reading High School.

