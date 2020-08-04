WATERTOWN — Merle R. Zastrow, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
Merle Robert Zastrow was born on Jan. 1, 1926, at home, the son of Arthur and Minnie (Schroeder) Zastrow.
He was a 1944 graduate of Watertown High School. After taking a class in high school on aeronautics, Merle decided to enlist in the United States Army Air Corps. on Nov. 20, 1943. After basic training, he went to Truax Field to study radio repair.
After arriving at Camp Kilmer, Merle boarded the Queen Mary and crossed the Atlantic, landing at Bay of Biscay in Scotland. After awaiting assignment in Stone, England, he was called to serve in 302 Troop Carrier Command where he then was dispatched to Dreaux, France.
He then went to Nancy, France and stayed there until 1945, helping the French back on their feet. He attended the Victory March at Champs-Elysees in France.
Merle then boarded the Antioch Freighter which carried 130 troops to New Jersey. He then traveled by train to Camp McCoy where he was honorably discharged.
Merle was united in marriage to Jeanette Neitzel at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He was employed at Lindberg’s Hevi-Duty in Watertown for 10 years, followed by Jamesway “J-Star Farm Equipment” in Fort Atkinson for 29 years.
After retiring, he operated a cleaning business with his wife and Clarence Zabel. He also helped at Pat’s Eats and Treat in Sullivan.
He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown where he served on the church council.
Merle enjoyed working, spending time with family and traveling with Jeanette. He loved country living and enjoyed his country home from 1953 to 2018.
Merle is survived by his children, Bonnie (the Rev. Steven) Blumer of Florida and Dale (Pat) Zastrow of Ixonia; grandchildren, Ben (Carrie) Blumer of Minnesota, Noelle (Don) Weston of Florida, Dustin (Kat) Blumer of Illinois, Rea (Eric) Dail of North Carolina, Amber (Christian) Rickman of Wisconsin and Kristin Zastrow of Wisconsin; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ardis Nickels and Judy Mikkola; brother, Emery (Karen) Zastrow, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Kenneth, Vernon and Earl Zastrow; and brothers-in-law, Bud Nickels and Melvyn Mikkola.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with the Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Marquardt Hospice or St. Mark’s Lutheran School.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
