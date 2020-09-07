JEFFERSON — Merlin D. “Pete” Walton Jr., 82, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Merlin was born on Nov. 5, 1937, in Waukesha, the son of Merlin and Pearl (Welch) Walton Sr.
He attended school in Whitewater and worked many jobs, retiring as a Maltster at Ladish Malting Co. in 2002 after 21 years of service.
On May 6, 1988, he married Joyce Tredway in Jefferson.
Merlin’s interests were vast, and included deer hunting, being in his yard and taking care of his dogs.
The pastime he loved the most was seeing the country from his motorcycle. In 1981, he started attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and was able to go 23 years in a row.
He loved his children and grandchildren, and telling them stories. He loved his wife dearly and always had a joke to tell. Merlin will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Walton of Jefferson; children, Rick Walton of Sun Prairie, Rhonda Langholff of St. Petersburg, Fla., Russell (Ashli) Walton of Westboro, Kevin (Jill) Jones of Las Vegas, Nev., Jon Walton of Tampa, Fla., Shari (Jim) Johnson of Fort Atkinson and Shawn (Michele) Walton of Janesville; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Vernabelle Scheiwe of Madison. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 18, at Ottawa Cemetery in Dousman with Chaplain Steve Steele of Rainbow Hospice presiding.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
